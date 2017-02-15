District: Laurens 55 students who record fights to face disciplinary action

Laurens County School District 55 confirmed Wednesday students who record videos of fights may face disciplinary action for encouraging violent behavior.

District spokesperson Ed Murray said their goal is hold students accountable for their actions.

"Standing by and filming the violent acts of other students encourages rather than discourages such behavior," Murray said. "Therefore, it is our practice to assign consequences to those who might choose to celebrate rather than mitigate these situations."

District superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters said this is enforcing a policy students already sign at the beginning of each school year regarding use of cellular devices in Laurens 55 schools.

Peters said the policy was adopted in 2002 and revised in 2004.

The district released the following statement on the policy:

In an address to the student body at Laurens District High School (LDHS) this morning, Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters addressed concerns about student conduct and consequences. Peters first addressed the fact that the furor surrounding events which occurred last week involved a very small group of students. He expressed that he is “proud of the 1,590+ students who chose to do the right thing.” Peters also indicated to the students that making bad choices would carry consequences. Included in this category were students who recorded the fights on their cell phones (aka, WCD or wireless communication device) and then uploaded the video to social media and/or the news media. In making this statement, Peters was notifying the students of his intention to enforce school board policy regarding the acceptable use of WCDs. In board policy JCDAG, Student Possession/Use Of Cellular Phones/Communication Devices/Recording Devices, it clearly states that “Students are prohibited from using WCDs or RDs [recording devices] to capture, record or transmit the words (i.e. audio) and/or images (i.e. pictures, video) of any student, staff member or other person in the school or while attending a school-related activity without express prior notice and explicit consent for the capture, recording or transmission of such words or images. Using a WCD or RD to take or transmit audio and/or pictures/video of any individual without his/her consent is considered an invasion of privacy and is not permitted,” per the policy. All students in LCSD 55 sign an acceptable use policy each year regarding the use of technology and acknowledging their understanding and intent to comply with this policy. Failure to abide by the policy does subject the student to appropriate school consequences.

Multiple fights broke out at Laurens District High School in February and students captured video of the fights, which were spread on social media.

Laurens County District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters also addressed news media and students on Thursday before a Black History Program held at Laurens District 55 High School.

“Don’t let nine define 1591,” said Peters, “We are smarter than these actions happening around us.”

Peters also reiterated in his statement that those who film and share fights would be punished by administration just as severely as those who participate in them.

