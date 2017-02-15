Permanent road closure announced due to expansion of Downtown Me - FOX Carolina 21

Permanent road closure announced due to expansion of Downtown Memorial Airport

Airport Road Closure (Source: City of Spartanburg) Airport Road Closure (Source: City of Spartanburg)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The City of Spartanburg announced the closure of part of Airport Road due to an expansion of the Downtown Memorial Airport. 

The closure is expected to occur on Mar. 1 as part of the airport runway lengthening project, according to the City.

The partial closure will be permanent.

