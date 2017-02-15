NC man sentenced for backpack meth-lab

A man was sentenced on Feb. 13 by the Buncombe County Superior Court to more than two years after being caught with a backpack meth-lab, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

They said officers found in the backpack a bottle of chemicals: pseudoephedrine, drain cleaner, lithium batteries and Ronsonol lighter fluid, all of which are used to form methamphetamine.

The Attorney’s Office said Thacher Scott Penland tried to escape when police discovered the chemicals, but he was later apprehended.

After Penland pled guilty to several felonies, including Possession of Methamphetamine Precursor Chemicals, he was sentenced to an active term of imprisonment of 19 months minimum to 32 months maximum in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

He will also pay $832.50 in court costs and fees.

