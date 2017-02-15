Deputies: NC couple wanted after infant suffered brain injuries, cigarette burns

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said a couple is wanted in connection with disturbing injuries suffered by a 4-month-old baby.

According to deputies, in June the infant was brought to Catawba Valley Medical Center with traumatic brain injuries and burns to the feet consistent with cigarette burns. Investigators said the injuries were non-accidental.

The caretakers for the baby, 32-year-old Callie Ruth Sloan and 30-year-old Jamie Lee Gray, have been charged with felony child abuse in connection with the case. Gray is also wanted on felony drug and stolen goods charges.

The pair may be driving a red Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with North Carolina tag DEH-3005 or a Ford Expedition with North Carolina tag DLV-8923.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff's Office 652-2235 or the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-4000.

