Police: Missing Asheville woman located

The Asheville Police Department reports that a missing 54-year-old woman has been located.

According to officers, Sheila Lynn Seim was last seen on February 13 at her home on Shady Oak Drive.

Sheila was described by police as a gray-haired woman with hazel eyes, she is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue t-shirt, sneakers and glasses.

Around 7:45 Wednesday, police said Seim had been found.

