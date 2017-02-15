Cool and sunny today, with springtime warmth moving in

Cooler air is in store temporarily, then spring-like conditions will dominate toward the weekend. Rain chances will be sparse, with only an isolated shower possible Saturday afternoon.

Thursday will be sunny with highs reaching 62 in the Upstate and 53 in the mountains. This is close to normal for this time of year, but still slightly above. Tonight, lows will drop into the 30s.

Friday will be very pleasant with highs reaching 70 in the Upstate and 64 in the mountains, so expect comfortable conditions for Clemson’s baseball home opener. Columbia, SC should have nice conditions as well for South Carolina's game.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance for a late shower as a low pressure passes to our south. Highs will warm into the 60s area-wide. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

As for the next 30 days, the Climate Prediction Center is depicting a good chance for warmer than normal conditions. Normal amounts of precipitation are expected. Some short cold snaps are certainly possible, but it looks like the mild air will likely dominate most days.

