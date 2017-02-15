GREAT NEWS: Father says missing Abbeville Co. teen has been located

The father of a missing Abbeville County teen is happy to report that his daughter has been found.

Emileigh Shaw, 16, was reported missing after she was last seen in Lowndesville on February 11.

She had not been seen or heard from and her father said she left her phone at home. He said it was unlike her to be gone for so long.

Emileigh's father Bobby Harvey told FOX, Thursday evening, that she had been found. Police said Shaw was located around 8:15 p.m. by Belton police. She was found in good condition and told officers that she left on her own.

Police say Shaw is now back in Abbeville County, safe and sound.

