Visitation restrictions in place at Bon Secours due to high levels of flu

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital is requesting anyone with signs and symptoms of the flu or respiratory illness to not visit the hospital in effort to protect themselves and others from becoming ill as well.

“The health and wellness of our patients, visitors and our staff is of utmost priority.” Said Saria Saccocio, MD, Bon Secours St. Francis Chief Medical Officer.

They said the level of influenza-like activity in the Upstate has reached high status. DHEC reports 10 percent of patients are seen for influenza-like illness, which is above the South Carolina baseline of 3.13 percent.

The hospital identified a steep rise in influenza cases on Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, in which 77 positive cases were identified. There have been 243 cases identified at the Bon Secours facilities this year.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. People with the flu may experience headache, fever, muscle weakness and fatigue, tiredness, and nasal congestion or stuffiness. Some people may experience nausea or diarrhea, as well.

The flu is spread by direct bodily contact, contact with respiratory droplets and touching objects and surfaces with the virus on it.

A temporary, voluntary visitation restriction is currently on effect. All, children younger than age 18 and people who are expiring symptoms of flu are encouraged to refrain from visiting hospitalized patients.

