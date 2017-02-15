Firefighters pull Upstate man from house fire

Firefighters in Laurens County said a man is undergoing treatment after being pulled from a fire on Wednesday.

The fire service director said firefighters were dispatched to the home on Bal Harbour Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman outside but a man was still inside the residence.

He was reportedly found face down on the floor after being overwhelmed by the smoke.

Officials said the man tried to battle the fire himself, which was contained to one room.

The pair were transported to a hospital in Greenville for minor injuries due to smoke inhalation.

