Deputies: Driver crashes into pole after fleeing traffic stop

Scene of crash after traffic stop in Pelzer (Feb. 15, 2017/FOX Carolina)

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit ended in a crash on Wednesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., deputies reportedly spotted a suspicious vehicle near Looper Road. A traffic stop was initiated, but deputies said the driver fled before crashing into a power pole on Stone Drive.

The suspect was taken into custody and has not yet been identified.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The Anderson County Fire Department was called to the scene to handle a downed power line.

