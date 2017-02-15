Jury finds Greenville police officers not guilty of excessive force in Tario Anderson case

Jury finds Greenville police officers not guilty of excessive force in the case of an autistic man, Tario Anderson. (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 15, 2017)

Cell phone video from December 24, 2014 shows officers arresting a 34-year-old Tario Anderson, an autistic man. His mother, Carolyn Anderson was next to him during the commotion.

"It really took something out of me. It did something to me real bad, because I know they know him," said Carolyn Anderson.

Investigators say they responded to shots fired in the area and saw Tario Anderson walking toward Sullivan Street in Greenville.

"He's not a roamer, he's not a street person, he's right there at my house," she said."He got his rights just like we do."

Police say they told Tario Anderson to stop several times.

Officers say Anderson took off with his hands in his pockets, instead. That's when they say they chased him and tased him twice.

"It's not hard to look at him and see that there's a problem," Tario's mother said.

In a lawsuit filed on behalf of Tario Anderson and his mother, it states Tario Anderson was racially profiled, illegally arrested, and subjected to excessive force by the officers.

"My hopes are that they will finally realize and understand people with mental disabilities," said Carolyn Anderson.

The lawsuit also states Carolyn Anderson suffered emotional distress due to the incident, and that the actions police were a violation of the 14th amendment, which protects Tario Anderson's rights as a citizen.

"If it hadn't been him, it could have been somebody else," Carolyn Anderson said.

On Wednesday, however, a jury found Greenville police officers Anthony Collier and Ryan Weeks not guilty of excessive force and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the Andersons.

"I think this is a great day for these officers," Clark Price said.

He represented both officers and says the Andersons' lawyers didn't prove their case.

"Like I told the jury, they are good people, they're good men and we're proud to have them as police officers," Price said.

Ernest Irby who represented the Andersons disagrees with the outcome.

"Gunshots were supposedly fired well away from where he was and he has a right to walk through his community - it's not a crime," Irby said.

So, Carolyn Anderson says she and her son Tario, will go back to living life the way they always have. She also says he will continue to walk his community.

"He's been doing it for 20 years and I'm not going to let them stop him and I'm not going to let them look down on me," she said. "These are police officers. We don't stand a chance, especially if you're poor and Black."

