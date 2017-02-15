Upstate man in ICU after falling 7 stories on job site

An Upstate man is lucky to be alive after falling from the top story of a parking garage in February.

Michelle Wallace, the mother of 22-year-old Dylan McJunkin, said her son works for construction company Davis Erecting. McJunkin reportedly fell from the seventh floor of a parking garage on a work site in Charleston. He is a native of Seneca.

Wallace said her son landed on his feet, biting his tongue in two. He also suffered a shattered jaw, a broken upper pallet, a broken right arm, a laceration to his left arm, a broken pelvis, two broken shin bones, two crushed ankles and a broken foot.

She said a crane operator on scene likely saved his life by rolling him over when he was choking on his own blood.

McJunkin was transported to MUSC where he has undergone multiple surgeries while in the intensive care unit. He is conscious but unable to talk because his mouth is wired shut and he has a tracheotomy, according to his mother.

He is expected to be moved to a regular floor soon.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for McJunkin's medical expenses. His family is taking time off work to be with him in Charleston as he recovers.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.