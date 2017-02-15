Coroner: Man dies weeks after brick pallet accident in Greenvill - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Man dies weeks after brick pallet accident in Greenville Co.

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a 64-year-old man died two weeks after an accident.

The coroner said Leonico Quijada was working on a home on Hudson Road in Greer when a pulley came loose dropping a pallet of bricks on his head.

Quijada was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital on Feb. 1 for injuries. He succumbed to his injures on Tuesday.

The coroner said he suffered blunt force trauma of the head.

Quijada is from Jennings Street in Spartanburg.

