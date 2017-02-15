Woodmont HS welcomes former Broome athletics director as new hea - FOX Carolina 21

Woodmont HS welcomes former Broome athletics director as new head football coach

Woodmont HS welcomes former Broome atheltics director Jet Turner as new head football coach. (FOX Carolina/2/15/17) Woodmont HS welcomes former Broome atheltics director Jet Turner as new head football coach. (FOX Carolina/2/15/17)
PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate high school is bringing on a brand new head football coach, but he's no stranger to the area or the job.

Jet Turner got his start as former head football coach at Broome High School in 2012. Just two short years later, Turner took on another role as school's athletic director, on top maintaining his position as head coach.

On Wednesday, Turner began the next leg of his career at Woodmont High School. An official ceremony was held to welcome the coach.

Turner replaces former Woodmont High School head football coach Ned Cuthbertson, who resigned from the position after 3 seasons.

