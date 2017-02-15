SC Chamber releases statement following Boeing union vote

On Wednesday news came that workers at Boeing South Carolina had voted not to unionize under the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers.

South Carolina Chamber CEO Ted Pitts released the following statement following the Boeing South Carolina union vote:

“South Carolina jobs were the real winner today in North Charleston. We know South Carolina workers are second to none, that is why great companies like Boeing call the Palmetto State home. Businesses value the direct relationship between employees and their employers because together they can accomplish can more. All you have to do is look at the rust belt to see the impact unions have on jobs.”

