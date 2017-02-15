Dispatch: Police on scene of chase that ended in Anderson Co.

Dispatchers said a chase ended in Anderson County Wednesday night.

Honea Path officers reportedly initiated the call.

According to dispatch, officers were attempting to stop a vehicle for driving without lights when the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit began on East View at Princeton Highway and continued until police were able to stop the driver on Corner Road off Shady Grove Road.

Officers are now at the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.