Upstate business owner revives Circa Doughnuts

Robert Caldwell is used to taking something used and breathing new life into it.

He started this Brown Roof Thrift as a senior project. Now he has several locations around the Upstate. He's doing it again, but this time with doughnuts.

"From the start we had a coffee shop. So we sold Circa Doughnuts,” explained Caldwell, “I met Shannon who started Circa."

Circa Doughnuts began in Spartanburg in 2014. They became popular pretty quickly, but the original owner moved out of state, leaving the Upstate business on hiatus.

"She was trying to sell it,” explained Caldwell, “She finally almost sold it, but it didn't go through. So we started talking and one thing led to another and here we are."

Caldwell just began selling the doughnuts this month. He says old customers have been buying the different varieties up, but so have new customers.

"I feel like the main difference between these doughnuts they feel authentic,” explained customer, Danielle McConeghy, “It's like the difference between going to a 5 star restaurant and going to McDonald’s."

Right now they thrive on their pop-up shop approach, much like the original owner did. Caldwell says, however, that an expansion is in the works.

“Just sort of expand what she's done so far,” said Caldwell, “But do more wholesale and more catering."

Caldwell says they've already had several local businesses ask to sell their product. They hope to one day open up a store in the Greenville or Spartanburg area.

For more information on Circa Doughnuts click here.

