Deputies: Man shot in backside in Spartanburg Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man shot in backside in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday.

The incident occurred off Howell Street near Allen Avenue sometime before 11 p.m.

Deputies said the victim was shot in the buttocks but will recover. The victim reportedly signed a waiver of investigation.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.