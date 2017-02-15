Anderson Co. deputies seek suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent armed robbery incident.

Deputies say the incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. on February 7 at the 7-Eleven on Hwy 153 along the Greenville/Anderson County line.

Reports say the suspect entered the store and demanded money before fleeing the area on foot.

Deputies describe the suspect as having his face covered by a dark mask and bandana. He was wearing a dark-colored bulky jacket, gloves and jeans. Officials have provided surveillance footage in which the suspect is pictured.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.