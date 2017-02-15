Woman: Anderson County dad ambushed, beaten outside home

An Anderson County dad was brutally beaten outside his home Tuesday. No arrests have been made. (Courtesy: Mr. Carter)

An Anderson County father is recovering after deputies said he was assaulted outside his home Valentine's night.

The man, who asked FOX Carolina to refer to him as Mr. Carter, was standing outside his home in the Dove Hollow subdivision near Hwy. 24 around midnight Tuesday when he said two or more people sneaked up behind him and beat him over the head, knocking him down. His wife, who asked not to be identified, said her husband was then beat repeatedly. A photo he shared with us shows the man's eyes and cheeks swollen and bruised.

His wife said he also had a cracked rib from the attack.

Deputies are investigating, but so far there have been no arrests.

