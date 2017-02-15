World religion lesson on Islam has some Upstate parents upset

Certain curriculum being taught to South Carolina 6th graders has some parents upset. The controversy is over a lesson on world cultures and religion, specifically, a lesson on Islam.

Some Upstate parents are speaking out and asking that their daughter be able to opt out of the teaching. The lesson falls under the state's Social Studies Academic Standards. It's been that way since 2011.

So why is this specific lesson on Islam causing controversy now? The State Department of Education believes the current political climate may be fueling some of this, because the department says, until the past month, no one had complained about the Islam lesson.

But an Anderson District One family tells us they just want the option to opt their daughter out of that part of the class. Jennifer Snow has a daughter in 6th grade, and said, “I don't have any problem with her learning just the basics of Islam or even the basics to Christianity according to the textbook or basics of Hindu or Buddhism. I just had a problem with her learning, I felt it (Islam lesson) was more tilted towards an indoctrinating idea instead of an education.”

But Ryan Brown, with the South Carolina State Department of Education said, opting out is not an option when it comes to learning the standards. “Our state regulations and state law don't allow any type of opting out. If a parent didn't want a student in a school on the day they knew that lesson was being taught, that's a parent's right to do that.”

We reached out to Anderson District One for comment on the standards. They gave us a statement that reads:

South Carolina Social Studies Academic Standards are developed by teachers and experts from the field under the direction of the SC State Department of Education and approved by the SC State Board of Education for all students in SC grades K5-12. Studying World Religions is part of the SC Social Studies Academic Standards. Students are assessed annually at various grade levels on the state assessment, SC Palmetto Achievement of State Standards, based on the standards and indicators. The district and schools in Anderson District One work individually with parents to address issues with the state standards. -Jane Harrison, Asst Superintendent, Anderson One District

