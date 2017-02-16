Free heart health screenings offered at The Well Thursday mornin - FOX Carolina 21

Free heart health screenings offered at The Well Thursday morning

Free heart health screenings offered at Bon Secours Wellness Arena (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 16, 2017) Free heart health screenings offered at Bon Secours Wellness Arena (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 16, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System is offering free heart health screenings Thursday on Statewide Screening Day at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The free health screenings are available to Upstate residents age 18 and older from 7 to 9 a.m. at the downtown Greenville entertainment venue.

The screening will include blood glucose, blood pressure, BMI and a full lipid panel as well as a risk assessment based on factors such as cholesterol, blood pressure, height, weight, race and sex, according to a news release. Participants can then take the results to their doctor or use referral resources available during the screening to find a doctor or specials.

Appointments are not required but participants are asked to refrain from eating or drinking after midnight before their screenings.

