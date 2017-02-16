Meadow Road in Asheville closed, power out in area

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office hosted the GCSO War Fund 5K on Saturday to benefit the families of local officers and deputies who are injured in the line of duty and unable to work.More >
A record-setting crowd in attendance at Greenville's 10th Annual Senior Prom. (5/19/17)More >
Byrnes HS softball team win 5A State Championship, 7-4. (5/19/17)
A ceremony was held Friday for the unveiling of a new veterans' memorial in Greenwood.More >
The family of fallen Greenville police Officer Allen Jacobs took part in the award ceremony to honor Greenville Police Department officers, employees and other community members for their outstanding service.More >
After analyzing hundreds of thousands of resumes, Glassdoor has released a list of the top 20 jobs for college graduates and their median salaries.More >
The Fair at Heritage Park returns to the Upstate. (5/18/17)More >
