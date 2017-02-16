Meadow Road in Asheville closed, power out in area - FOX Carolina 21

Meadow Road in Asheville closed, power out in area

Green area indicates power outage zone (Courtesy: Duke Energy) Green area indicates power outage zone (Courtesy: Duke Energy)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Meadow Road in Asheville was closed after a vehicle got stuck on a railroad track and power lines fell on the roadway early Thursday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

The incident was reported around 3:30 a.m.

Duke Energy reported 20 power outages in the area as of 5:30 a.m. Initially more than 100 customers lost power due to damage to electrical equipment, Duke reported.

Duke expects to have power restored by 10 a.m.

There was no word on when Meadow Road would reopen.

