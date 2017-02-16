Habitat Greenville raises walls on home for veteran's family - FOX Carolina 21

Habitat Greenville raises walls on home for veteran's family

Posted: Updated:
The Waldrop family (left) at the Veterans Build kickoff event in 2016 (Courtesy: Habitat for Humanity of Greenville) The Waldrop family (left) at the Veterans Build kickoff event in 2016 (Courtesy: Habitat for Humanity of Greenville)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville will raise the walls on its first Veteran's Build home on Thursday, a spokesperson for the organization said.

Habitat staff and volunteers are building a home for Tony and Rachel Waldrop, who officials said sold their wedding rings to help manage their debt in order to qualify for the Habitat program. Habitat bought the rings back for them and presented them to the couple at an event to kickoff the Veterans Build program in fall 2016.

The home is being built on Boyd Avenue in Simpsonville.

Partners on the build include Publix Charities, Greenville Tech, and Big O Dodge.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.