Habitat Greenville raises walls on home for veteran's family

The Waldrop family (left) at the Veterans Build kickoff event in 2016 (Courtesy: Habitat for Humanity of Greenville)

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville will raise the walls on its first Veteran's Build home on Thursday, a spokesperson for the organization said.

Habitat staff and volunteers are building a home for Tony and Rachel Waldrop, who officials said sold their wedding rings to help manage their debt in order to qualify for the Habitat program. Habitat bought the rings back for them and presented them to the couple at an event to kickoff the Veterans Build program in fall 2016.

The home is being built on Boyd Avenue in Simpsonville.

Partners on the build include Publix Charities, Greenville Tech, and Big O Dodge.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.