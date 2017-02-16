North Greenville University opens Greer campus

North Greenville University will hold a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony at its Greer Campus on Thursday.

The North Greenville University - Greer Campus is located at 405 Lancaster Avenue.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and will feature a special recognition of the Tim Brashier Welcome Center and the Bon Secours St. Francis Clinical Skills Academic Center, NGU officials said.

North Greenville University was founded in 1892 and now offers bachelor, graduate, and doctoral degrees in over 30 fields of study “in a biblically sound, Christ-centered environment,” per a news release.

