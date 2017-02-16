North Greenville University opens Greer campus - FOX Carolina 21

North Greenville University opens Greer campus

Posted: Updated:
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Greer campus. (FOX Carolina/ 2/16/17) Ribbon cutting ceremony for Greer campus. (FOX Carolina/ 2/16/17)
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Greer campus. (FOX Carolina/ 2/16/17) Ribbon cutting ceremony for Greer campus. (FOX Carolina/ 2/16/17)
North Greenville University (SOURCE: Wikipedia) North Greenville University (SOURCE: Wikipedia)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

North Greenville University will hold a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony at its Greer Campus on Thursday.

The North Greenville University - Greer Campus is located at 405 Lancaster Avenue.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and will feature a special recognition of the Tim Brashier Welcome Center and the Bon Secours St. Francis Clinical Skills Academic Center, NGU officials said.

North Greenville University was founded in 1892 and now offers bachelor, graduate, and doctoral degrees in over 30 fields of study “in a biblically sound, Christ-centered environment,” per a news release.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.