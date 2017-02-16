Wife of man who walked streets to find her kidney donor dies at 80

Larry Swilling heads out to walk around with the sign he hopes will help his wife find a kidney. (Sept. 3, 2012/FOX Carolina)

An Anderson County woman whose search for a new kidney made national headlines has passed away.

Jimmie Sue Swilling of Starr died Wednesday at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, according to an obituary.

Swilling’s husband, Larry Swilling, made national headlines in 2012 when he went on a mission to find his wife, who was born with only one kidney that was failing, a new kidney.

Larry Swilling could be seen walking the streets wearing a sandwich board sign that read “Need Kidney 4 Wife.” A year later, the Medical University of South Carolina announced that a donor has been found.

The couple was married for more nearly 60 years before Jimmy Sue’s passing. According to reports, Jimmy Sue died of Parkinson's disease. She was 80 years old.

"The Parkinsons is what did it," Swilling said. "I mean it worked slow, and then finally it hit hard. She couldn't even take her medicine. Her voice went away."

Even when she wasn't doing well, Swilling said Jimmy Sue took his heart decades ago, "love at first sight," he said. The last few weeks, he said, were the worst as he had to watch the love of his life suffer.

"Tuesday night, when I left, I kissed her and I said goodbye, and she knowed (sic). She held my hand."

Jimmy Sue's organ donor also expressed her condolences and said she never regretted giving her kidney to Jimmy Sue.

Visitation was held Thursday at McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service took place at Gethsemane Baptist Temple on Friday with interment following at New Silver Brook Cemetery.

Importance of organ donors

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, someone is added to the organ transplant waiting list every 10 minutes. On average, 22 people die each day waiting for a transplant, reports state.

In South Carolina just over 1,000 people are on the transplant waiting list, and around 900 of those are in need of a kidney.

To register as an organ, eye and tissue donor, visit this website.

