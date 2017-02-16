Police: Scammers are mailing out fake Walmart refund checks

Police in Wisconsin are warning people to be aware of a new fraudulent check scam involving refund checks that appear to be from Walmart.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety posted a photo of one fraudulent check on Facebook, advising that the checks are part of scam looking to give thieves access to victims’ bank accounts and routing numbers.

“If you receive something like this in the mail please don't cash the check or call the number. It is a scam looking to access your bank account and routing numbers,” police said in the Facebook post. “As always if you're not expecting money you won't be getting money.

