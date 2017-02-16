Whitehall Rd. closed after dump truck overturns, spills gravel

Whitehall Road in Anderson was blocked Thursday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled a load of gravel on the road, emergency dispatchers said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

Troopers reported that all lanes were blocked.

Injuries were also reported in the crash.

Troopers, EMS, and Anderson County Fire Department crews responded.

