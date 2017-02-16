Whitehall Rd. closed after dump truck overturns, spills gravel - FOX Carolina 21

Whitehall Rd. closed after dump truck overturns, spills gravel

Posted: Updated:
Gravel truck overturned on Whitehall Road (FOX Carolina) Gravel truck overturned on Whitehall Road (FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Whitehall Road in Anderson was blocked Thursday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled a load of gravel on the road, emergency dispatchers said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

Troopers reported that all lanes were blocked.

Injuries were also reported in the crash.

Troopers, EMS, and Anderson County Fire Department crews responded.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.