Reward increased as investigations continue in unsolved missing baby case

Leonna Wright (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office) Leonna Wright (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
Anderson Area Crime Stoppers announced a significant increase in the reward being offered in the Baby Leonna case during a news conference on Thursday.

Leonna Wright was reported missing from her home at Edgewood Square Apartments in Pendleton on June 6, 2015. She was just 1 year old when she disappeared.

Anderson County deputies searched for weeks by land, air and water looking for the baby after she disappeared, but all search efforts came up empty handed.

Active Investigations have continued into leads, rumors, and speculations, but investigators have found no sign of the baby.

Lt. Tony Tilley with the Anderson Police Department held the news conference at 2 p.m.  Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride, Leonna’s family, and activist Traci Fant, who has worked to assist the family in the search, were also at the news conference.

The group announced the reward was being upped to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the child's disappearance is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Crime Stoppers stressed that tips can be completely anonymous.

