Deputies ask for help identifying person of interest in stolen truck case

Man deputies are seeking (left) and the minivan he arrived in (right) (Courtesy ACSO)

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest and a vehicle that may be connected to an auto theft case.

Deputies said a red Dodge Ram pickup was stolen from the BP Station on Anderson Drive in Williamston around 5:50 a.m.

Deputies said the man they are seeking could be seen on the store's video surveillance system.

The man arrived in a tan minivan with two other individuals.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the man as well as the owner and other occupants of the minivan.

The victim's family said the truck was located but no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.