BB&T to build new $30M facility in Mauldin

Officials from BB&T and the city of Mauldin announced Thursday that the banking and trust company will build a new office facility off Butler Road and bring hundreds of jobs to the city.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 140,000 square-foot, $30 million Mortgage Servicing Center that will be built along Millport Circle, which fronts I-385 just off East Butler Road.

“The construction of this new mortgage servicing center is indicative of BB&T’s commitment to South Carolina, Mauldin and the greater Greenville area," stated BB&T Mortgage Lending President Tol Broome. "With this state-of-the-art facility, we will be better equipped to provide our clients with superior service, as we help them fulfill the dream of homeownership.”

BB&T, a Fortune 500 company based in Based in Winston-Salem, NC, operates more than 2,196 financial centers in 15 states.

“BB&T has been a tremendous partner to our state for years, and this new investment in Greenville shows that they remain committed to South Carolina and our people," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in a news release. "We are grateful to BB&T for its commitment and congratulate its leadership on the decision to expand here.”

Mauldin Mayor Dennis Raines said the city has been banking with BB&T for decades and the city was proud to be home to the new mortgage servicing center.

“The City of Mauldin is proud to welcome BB&T’s Mortgage Division to our city," Raines stated. "The addition of BB&T will positively impact our community and generate more opportunities for the entire Upstate, and we are committed to working with them to make this endeavor a huge success. Mauldin has worked diligently to enhance opportunities for growth and development. Our geographic location, outstanding infrastructure and exceptional quality of life make Mauldin an excellent choice for business. Congratulations BB&T, and welcome to Mauldin.”

The new BB&T facility will house more than 600 employees.

Construction will be completed by the end of 2017.

