Spartanburg Co. deputies investigate burglary at seafood store

Deputies are investigating a burglary at a Spartanburg County seafood store, according to investigative reports.

The burglary occurred between 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Carolina Fresh Fish and Seafood Market on Boiling Springs Road.

The burglars used a brick to shatter the front glass door of the business.

A cash drawer was removed from the cabinet where it was stored and the money inside was stolen.

A white seafood display cooler was also damaged.

No suspects were identified.

Carolina Fresh Fish and Seafood Market sells fresh fish, seafood, and prepared items, per their website.

