Spartanburg police working to identify Skatell's jewelry store burglar

Spartanburg police are asking for help identifying a man who broke into the Skatell’s jewelry store on East Blackstock road and stole jewelry and cash.

Deputies said they were called to the store on Monday to respond to a breaking and entering.

Officers arrives and found thee front glass door to the business had been broken out.

The owner told officers that a sum of cash, wedding rings, and some diamonds were stolen.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video. A man wearing a blue hoodie, blue pants and gloves could be seen entering a building. He then used a rock to smash a jewelry display case.

Police said the suspect is believed to have fled in a black Dodge Charger.

