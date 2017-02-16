Wellford police chief resigns

Officials in Wellford confirmed Thursday the town's police chief resigned.

Chief Tim Alexander joined the department in 2007 and was promoted to police chief in 2015. Mayor Pat Watson said his resignation is for personal reasons.

Watson said Lt. David Green will serve as acting chief. There is no word yet on the search for a new police chief.

Below is the resignation letter obtained by FOX Carolina:

