Powerball jackpot climbs to $349 million

COLUMBIA, SC

The Powerball jackpot has risen to $349 million after there was no winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, according to SC Education Lottery officials.

The jackpot has a cash payout value of $213 million.

The next drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Tickets can be purchases until 9:59 p.m. Saturday for $2.

South Carolina is home to seven Powerball jackpot winners but officials said it’s been more than three years since the last win.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

