School district: Child brought knife to elementary school 'for protection'

Laurens County School District 55 said an elementary school student was sent home after bringing a knife to school on Thursday.

The incident happened at E.B. Morse Elementary School.

The 5th grade girl told school officials she was having problems with another child at the bus stop and brought the knife with her for protection, said Ed Murray, a spokesman for the district.

The girl showed the knife to other students, who then reported it to teachers.

Murray said the girl did not use the knife and no one was hurt.

The child’s parents were called and the child will be recommended for placement in an alternative school, Murray said.

Murray later released this statement via e-mail:

A fifth grade student at E.B. Morse was reported as having a knife in her backpack. Principal Anna Brink investigated the allegation and the student admitted to being in possession of a kitchen knife. The student reportedly had the knife because of problems with neighbors at home. The knife was confiscated and the student will be disciplined according to school and district policy. No law enforcement was involved in the incident. Brink did a call alert to the parents of all E.B. Morse Elementary School students advising them of the incident.

A student at Laurens District High School was arrested after an incident involving a knife at that school on Feb. 7.

