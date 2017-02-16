Earthquakes reported in Carolinas

Officials confirmed two small earthquakes in the Carolinas this week.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 1.7-magnitude earthquake shook Great Falls in Chester County, S.C. around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The quake occurred one day after a 2.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Bryson City, N.C. around 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

