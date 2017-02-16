Police: 3 kids found living in condemned house with caved in cei - FOX Carolina 21

Police: 3 kids found living in condemned house with caved in ceilings, cockroaches everywhere

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg police said they are seeking arrest warrants against two parents after three children were found living in filthy conditions inside a condemned home.

According to police, they were called to a home on North Forest Street on Wednesday and found a sign listing the structure as a condemned property on the front of the house.

Officers said the house was uninhabitable. The house did not have heat or running water, it smelled of mildew, portions of the ceiling had caved in and water was dripping into the house from the roof. The house was also littered with dirty clothes, dirty dishes and police said cockroaches were crawling around everywhere.

Officers noted that two known homeless people were also found inside the house.

The three children were taken into emergency protective custody.

Officers said they would seek warrants for child neglect against the parents.

The parents’ names were not released.

