Verizon expansion to open 260 new jobs in Greenville Co.

Verizon Wireless announced an expansion to its operations in Greenville County on Thursday.

The company, which is the country's largest provider of telecommunication services, said it is investing $3.5 million and creating more than 260 new jobs. The office is located at Brookfield Parkway in Mauldin.

Verizon is expecting to start hiring immediately. Click here to apply.

"By creating 260 new jobs in Greenville County, Verizon Wireless is making a real commitment to the community and to our state as a whole, and we are excited for the continued success we know this partnership will bring," Gov. Henry McMaster said.

