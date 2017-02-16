Bright Venus tonight

Venus will reach its "greatest illuminated extent", according to EarthSky.org, which means that the most area of Venus will be illuminated by the sun all year. This means we will see it brightly in our night sky tonight and into the weekend.

Just look to the west and you'll see it after sundown. Mars will be just to the left and slightly above it.

We should have clear skies tonight and through much of the weekend to enjoy the beautiful sight!