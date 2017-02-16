Greenville Co. school bus involved in crash - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. school bus involved in crash

Posted: Updated:
Bus involved in crash (Feb. 16, 2017/FOX Carolina) Bus involved in crash (Feb. 16, 2017/FOX Carolina)
PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County Schools confirmed a school bus carrying students was involved in a crash on Thursday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the collision on Emily Lane near Laurel Trace Circle just before 4 p.m. A witness reported seeing a damaged truck at the scene.

District spokesperson Beth Brotherton said 16 Woodmont Middle School students were on board, but no one on the bus was injured.

We have a crew en route to the scene for more information.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.