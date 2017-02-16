Greenville Co. school bus involved in crash

Greenville County Schools confirmed a school bus carrying students was involved in a crash on Thursday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the collision on Emily Lane near Laurel Trace Circle just before 4 p.m. A witness reported seeing a damaged truck at the scene.

District spokesperson Beth Brotherton said 16 Woodmont Middle School students were on board, but no one on the bus was injured.

