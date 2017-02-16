Mild and sunny finish to the week

Springtime temperatures will dominate the forecast starting Friday afternoon through next week. We have a slight chance for rain on Saturday, and again next Thursday, with all sunny days in between.

Today, sunshine brings highs up to 70 for the Upstate and 66 in the mountains. This is great weather for Clemson and South Carolina’s home openers in baseball! Tonight, expect lows to drop into the 30s and low 40s.

The weekend starts pleasant, but there is a slight chance for rain on Saturday afternoon. Highs stay in the 60s with the extra clouds around. If we did see a sprinkle or light shower it would be middle to late afternoon most likely.

Sunday brings back gorgeous weather with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s and full sunshine! Next week will be pretty nice, with highs staying in the 60s and 70s, then a good chance for rain comes late week.

