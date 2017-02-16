Oconee Co. Sheriff hopes new drug patch will deter crime

DCT Detection Services is located in the town of West Union which is in Oconee County. It's a company that provides ankle and alcohol monitoring and now a new drug patch through a contract with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.



"When you sweat there's molecules that go into that pad," Dale Colegrove, the owner of DCT Detection Services said. "When we remove the patch we make sure it's not been tampered with."



The waterproof patch is placed on a donor's arm for 7 to 10 days at $7.50 a day. It can detect drugs like meth, heroine, PCP, marijuana, codeine and morphine.

Because sweat molecules are absorbed by the patch, it makes it more difficult to beat drug tests.



"There's a chain of custody that patch has to go through within our presence," Colegrove said. "It's not going to be able to be flushed because it's already inside of that patch," Colegrove said.



It's a new tool Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw says could help cut down on crime.



"Ninety-five plus percent of all property crimes is either directly or indirectly connected to illegal drug use," Crenshaw said.



He says fewer drug-related crimes keep officers and communities safer.



"I want the most violent criminals in our jail, but for those non-violent people, possibly a juvenile, this is an option judges can consider."



Drug results are placed in a database and are ready for parents, business owners, or judges within 72 hours after testing. And investigators want this 24-hour drug patch to be a lifelong lesson to those who use it.



The patch is available for parents and business owners at DCT Detection in West Union. For more information click here.



Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.