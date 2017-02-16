Lawmakers push for release of NC pastor jailed abroad

The fight continues to free Andrew Brunson, a pastor from North Carolina who has been locked up in Turkey since October.

Brunson has been running a Christian church in Turkey for more than two decades and was detained on terrorism-related charges. According to FOX News, Brunson is accused of having ties to a cleric who is blamed for a coup attempt in 2016.

The pastor's wife and multiple lawmakers have said his detention is unjust as they call for him to be immediately released and deported.

On Thursday, Sen. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr sent a letter signed by 78 members of Congress and the committees for Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs to the Turkish president calling for Brunson to be released unconditionally.

The lawmakers said he has been denied regular and appropriate counsel as well as services from the American consulate.

Below is the full text of the letter:

February 16, 2017 Dear President Erdogan, We write to request that Mr. Andrew Brunson, an American citizen who has been unjustly detained in Turkey, be immediately released and deported. Mr. Brunson has worked peacefully in Turkey since 1993. There appears to be no evidence to substantiate the charges against him for membership in an armed terrorist organization. Moreover, your government has repeatedly denied regular and appropriate access to legal counsel and American consular services. Mr. Brunson's imprisonment has been raised repeatedly by U.S. Government officials with officials of the Government of Turkey. Unfortunately, high-level efforts to secure Mr. Brunson's release have been unsuccessful. We have closely followed developments with this case, and are deeply disappointed. The United States and Turkey have benefited from a close partnership for decades, and we hope to be in a position to continue strengthening these ties. Now is the time for our countries to reaffirm respect for fundamental freedoms and the rule of law while reasserting our shared commitment to addressing security challenges through partnerships and cooperation. In this spirit of partnership, we respectfully ask you to consider Mr. Brunson's case and how the recent treatment of Mr. Brunson places significant strain not only on him and his family, but also on the robust bilateral relationship between the United States and Turkey. We appeal to you to inquire as to the options for promptly deporting Mr. Brunson and to act on them expeditiously.

In December, Franklin Graham asked for prayers for the Black Mountain native, who spent Christmas imprisoned away from his family. Graham echoed that his arrest was unexpected and unfair.

