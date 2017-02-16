SCDOT: Portion of SC 185 to close for bridge repairs in Anderson - FOX Carolina 21

SCDOT: Portion of SC 185 to close for bridge repairs in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
Anderson County SC 185 detour map (Source: SCDOT) Anderson County SC 185 detour map (Source: SCDOT)
SCDOT officials have announced bridge repairs scheduled for later this month.

The announcement comes with news of road closures due to planned construction by SCDOT and F&R Asphalt, Inc.

As repairs are made to the bridge over Rocky River on SC 185 in Anderson County, officials say a residential section of SC 185 will be closed. SCDOT and F&R Asphalt, Inc. will maintain access to the property within the road closure.

SCDOT officials say weather permitting, the road will close Monday, February 27 and remain closed until March 6. 

A detour will be posted, routing northbound traffic from SC 413 to SC 28 (Abbeville Hwy), then to SC 185. The detour route is approximately 9.7 miles long.

