SCDOT: Portion of SC 185 to close for bridge repairs in Anderson Co.

SCDOT officials have announced bridge repairs scheduled for later this month.

The announcement comes with news of road closures due to planned construction by SCDOT and F&R Asphalt, Inc.

As repairs are made to the bridge over Rocky River on SC 185 in Anderson County, officials say a residential section of SC 185 will be closed. SCDOT and F&R Asphalt, Inc. will maintain access to the property within the road closure.

SCDOT officials say weather permitting, the road will close Monday, February 27 and remain closed until March 6.

A detour will be posted, routing northbound traffic from SC 413 to SC 28 (Abbeville Hwy), then to SC 185. The detour route is approximately 9.7 miles long.

