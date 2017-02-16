Boulware goes viral with Clemson candy prank video - FOX Carolina 21

Boulware goes viral with Clemson candy prank video

Ben Boulware pranks his teammates (Source: Twitter) Ben Boulware pranks his teammates (Source: Twitter)
CLEMSON, SC

Don't fall asleep around Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware.

On Wednesday Boulware, who his known for his sense of humor, shared a video of himself pranking unsuspecting Tigers. The funny video, which was received hundreds of thousands of comments, likes and retweets, shows him putting sour candy in the mouths of his teammates on the Clemson bus.

Boulware went viral on Twitter in January for a humorous post about his National Championship tattoo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ben Boulware inks ironic National Championship tattoo

