Honea Path woman gets more than $750 water bill following toilet leak

The Town of Honea Path said her meters read that she was using tens of thousands of gallons of water, which she disputes (FOX Carolina)

Terra Brewington said her water bill was hundreds of dollars more following a toilet leak (FOX Carolina).

A Honea Path woman said her water bill for the month of December was hundreds of dollars more than she normally pays after she said her toilet leaked.

Terra Brewington said her bill from the Town of Honea Path exceeded $750 for the period beginning Dec. 5 and ending Jan. 9. The single mom of three kids said the bill, which FOX Carolina obtained, indicated she used more than 70,000 gallons of water during that period.

Brewington said her toilet had been running water because of a faulty flapper. She said her landlord had someone come out to fix the problem, but then she received the bill.

"I understand that toilets leak and a toilet can use a lot of water, but if that much was leaking, half the town of Honea Path would be flooded," said Brewington.

This month, Brewington paid rent to her landlord and said that rent would be used toward the high bill.

Local plumber Coleman H. Cox said it is highly unusual for a toilet to use that much water within a month's period.

Brewington's rental agreement does not include water, sewer or trash. She said she pays those separately every month. Normally, she said, water costs only about $50.

The Town of Honea Path maintains Brewington did use that much water because of the running toilet. An official with the town said they have worked out a way for Brewington to pay the bill in increments. Brewington said when her water meter was reading at high levels, someone from the Town of Honea Path contacted her to advise that her bill was growing exponentially. Brewington said someone from the city came over to look at the meters. She said one of the meters was replaced ten days ago.

In ten days, according to the meter, Brewington has only used 142 gallons of water.

Brewington believes a meter defect during the month of December caused her high bill. Honea Path Mayor Lollis Meyers spoke to FOX Carolina several times over the phone about this issue, and maintains there were no mistakes in how the meter read.

Brewington said despite several attempts to fix the toilet, it still occasionally runs by itself.

