Clemson president addresses resurgence of KKK flyers on campus

The president of Clemson University issued a statement to the community regarding KKK flyers.

An investigation was launched in October 2016 after the flyers recruiting members to the Ku Klux Klan were spotted at Clemson. The flyers were reportedly found in weighted, clear plastic bags in parking lots on the campus.

On Thursday, president James Clements said he has been notified of more flyers on campus. Clements said discriminatory material doesn't represent the Tiger family's core values. He said there is no room at the university for intimidation or harassment.

Below is the full message from Clements:

Dear Clemson Family,

One of the enduring strengths of this great university, and one of the traits that I believe truly sets Clemson apart from many other places, is the sense of community we exhibit on a daily basis. We are all part of a very special place, where respect for one another through our words and deeds is paramount.

In recent days, I have become aware of some flyers which appeared on campus. While this is not the first time KKK flyers or other discriminatory materials have appeared, they do not represent our Clemson family and our core values – integrity, honesty and respect. I expect all of us to live these values every day and to treat all members of the Clemson family with respect and dignity.

The Clemson family is large and diverse: more than 23,000 students and more than 5,500 faculty and staff members, not to mention almost 150,000 alumni worldwide. And like any large family, we are going to have our differences, but it’s this exposure to a full spectrum of ideas and opinions that makes us stronger. It should be encouraged, and I feel it is at Clemson.

At the same time, how we express ourselves and the way in which we treat one another also matters. There is no room at Clemson for actions that are meant to intimidate, harass or jeopardize the well-being and safety of another individual in our community. We pride ourselves as being ranked as one of the safest and healthiest campuses in the country. We want to make sure that continues. Should anyone feel they have been targeted in such a way, the university stands ready to help, and I would ask you to reach out to our Clemson University police department to report any instances.

Regardless of our differing backgrounds, experiences or viewpoints, we are one Clemson. I encourage everyone to do his or her part to ensure that Clemson will always remain a welcoming and inclusive place for all.

Sincerely,

James P. Clements, Ph.D.