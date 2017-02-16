Fire officials: Firefighters battling Greer structure fire

Officials with Clear Spring Fire Department say firefighters were battling a structure blaze in Greer.

According to officials, fire crews responded to Drakemont Court off Anderson Ridge Road.

The call came in at 6:15 p.m.

Fire officials said a trailer was burning and could have become fully engulfed in flames.

Officials were unable to confirm any injuries, but said that EMS was en route to the incident.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said the home sustained a small amount of damage to its roof during the fire.

