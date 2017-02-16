Dispatch: Armed robbery reported at Anderson Dollar Tree - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Armed robbery reported at Anderson Dollar Tree

Scene of Anderson Co. Dollar Tree armed robbery. (FOX Carolina/ 2/16/17) Scene of Anderson Co. Dollar Tree armed robbery. (FOX Carolina/ 2/16/17)
ANDERSON, SC

Dispatchers confirmed Thursday evening that an armed robbery had occurred at an Anderson County business.

Officials say a call came in around 8:03 p.m. about the incident.

The armed robbery reportedly occurred at the Dollar Tree on the 900 block of South Main Street in Anderson.

Anderson City Police are on scene with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office assisting with the investigation.

We have a crew en route to the scene for more information. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

