Dispatch: Armed robbery reported at Anderson Dollar Tree

Dispatchers confirmed Thursday evening that an armed robbery had occurred at an Anderson County business.

Officials say a call came in around 8:03 p.m. about the incident.

The armed robbery reportedly occurred at the Dollar Tree on the 900 block of South Main Street in Anderson.

Anderson City Police are on scene with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office assisting with the investigation.

